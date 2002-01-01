National Wind, LLC

National Wind is the leader in developing utility-scale (50 megawatts or larger) community wind energy projects. We form powerful community wind energy partnerships with property owners, assuring that the project's economic benefits are shared with the surrounding community. National Wind and its subsidiary, Wind Energy Developers, LLC, have participated in developing 12 wind energy projects and currently have over 3,500 megawatts in active development. National Wind projects are located in Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado and Ohio. The company has an additional 1,500 megawatts of wind energy in advanced feasibility study stages and is continually exploring expansion opportunities in other states.