Natural Generation is a leading installer of renewable energy systems in the South West. We have the knowledge, experience and in-house expertise to ensure that your renewable energy system will provide exactly what you need, in a way that benefits all of us. Since starting out in 2006 we have installed over 12 MW of roof and ground mounted solar pv, 6.5 MW of wind turbine installs, and maintain a fleet of over 150 medium turbines across the UK. We are authorised Endurance dealers.