Company Profile
Natural Network International
A business development, trends forecasting and marketing company since 1991, NNI guides leadership in organizations through product, market and brand development. Focused on environmental sustainability, alternative energy technology & issues, NNI is expert in identifying a person or organization's unique market proposition, with a proficiency in translating science into business terms and the public lexicon in order to reach the ideal demographic target .
Contact Information
- Address
- 15 Park Place Suite A, Princeton, NJ 08542 227
- Phone
- 609-683-1134
- jhall@naturalnetwork.com
- Website
- http://areday.net