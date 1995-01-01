Established in 1995, Natural Power is a leading independent renewable energy consultancy and products provider. The company offers proactive and integrated consultancy, management and due diligence services, backed by an innovative product range, across the onshore wind, offshore wind, wave, tidal, renewable heat, solar pv and hydro sectors, whilst maintaining a strong outlook on other new and emerging renewable energy sectors.



With its iconic Scottish headquarters, The Green House, Natural Power has expanded internationally and now employs 320 renewable energy experts to assist project developers, investors, manufacturers, research houses and other consulting companies.