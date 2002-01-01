Company Profile
Navisun
Navisun is an independent solar power producer within the United States that codevelops, acquires, constructs, finances, owns, and operates distributed and small utility-scale ground mount and rooftop solar projects. Its principals have completed numerous solar projects for utilities, municipalities, universities, schools, hospitals, and similar institutions, with typical project sizes ranging from one to 20 megawatts.
Contact Information
- Address
- 18 Shipyard Dr., Hingham, MA 02043 227
- Phone
- 508-395-1338
- info@navisun.com
- Website
- http://www.navisunllc.com/