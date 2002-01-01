Company Profile
Nearmap
Nearmap brings the real world to you. The company delivers high resolution aerial imagery as a service to alternative energy businesses across the world, powered by industry-leading geospatial intelligence technology. Nearmap provides tools that wow customers and demonstrate the benefits of investing in alternative energy. Every day, Nearmap helps thousands of users conduct virtual site visits for deep, data-driven insights-enabling informed decisions and streamlined operations.
Contact Information
- Address
- 10897 S River Front Pkwy., Suite 150, South Jordan, UT 84095 227
- Phone
- 844-463-2762
- info@nearmap.com
- Website
- http://www.nearmap.com