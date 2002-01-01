Company Profile
NEC Corporation
NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.n
Contact Information
- Address
- Athene, Odyssey Business Park, West End Road,, South Ruislip,, Middlesex, HA4 6QE 226
- Phone
- +44 (0)208 836 2346
- Website
- http://www.nec.com