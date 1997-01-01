Company Profile
NEI Corporation
NEI Corporation is an application driven company that utilizes nanotechnology to develop and produce advanced materials. The company's core competencies are in synthesizing nanoscale materials and prototyping products that incorporate the advanced materials. Founded in 1997, we manufacture and sell advanced materials products, provide materials development services, and perform contract-based R&D for public and private entities. Our infrastructure enables rapid transition of concepts to product.
Contact Information
- Address
- 400 Apgar Drive, Unit E, Somerset, NJ 08873 227
- Phone
- 732-868-3141
- sales@neicorporation.com
- Website
- http://neicorporation.com/