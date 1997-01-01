Company Profile

NEI Corporation

NEI Corporation logo
NEI Corporation is an application driven company that utilizes nanotechnology to develop and produce advanced materials. The company's core competencies are in synthesizing nanoscale materials and prototyping products that incorporate the advanced materials. Founded in 1997, we manufacture and sell advanced materials products, provide materials development services, and perform contract-based R&D for public and private entities. Our infrastructure enables rapid transition of concepts to product.

Contact Information

Address
400 Apgar Drive, Unit E, Somerset, NJ 08873 227
Phone
732-868-3141

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