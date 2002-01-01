Company Profile

Neoventure Corporation

Neoventure Corporation logo
Neoventure Corporation is a specialized event manager based in Shanghai, China. We produce premium event products for business personnel across a wide range of industrial sectors. The conferences, seminars, training courses managed by us are operated through out the Asia Pacific region, which includes some major economical and industrial centers of China, Malaysia, Australia and elsewhere.

Contact Information

Address
xuhui districtï¼Œ Shanghaiï¼Œ China 200235ï¼Œ CN, SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI 200235 45
Phone
+86 21 6432 6270

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