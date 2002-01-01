Company Profile
Neoventure Corporation
Neoventure Corporation is a specialized event manager based in Shanghai, China. We produce premium event products for business personnel across a wide range of industrial sectors. The conferences, seminars, training courses managed by us are operated through out the Asia Pacific region, which includes some major economical and industrial centers of China, Malaysia, Australia and elsewhere.
Contact Information
- Address
- xuhui districtï¼Œ Shanghaiï¼Œ China 200235ï¼Œ CN, SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI 200235 45
- Phone
- +86 21 6432 6270
- leah@neoventurecorp.com
- Website
- http://www.neoventurecorp.com