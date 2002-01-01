Company Profile
neoventure
Neoventure Corporation is an independent investment advisory agency based in China assisting international investors identify investment opportunities in emerging market. The footprints of Neoventure's business spread across the region inclusive of some of the hottest investment destinations as China, India, Vietnam, Myanmar, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Laos PDR, Indonesia, Nepal and elsewhere.
The main focus of Neoventure's business is in the power infrastruct
The main focus of Neoventure's business is in the power infrastruct
Contact Information
- Address
- Suite 2206, Block C, SECEC, 70 Caobao Road, Shanghai, Shanghai, Shanghai 200235 45
- Phone
- +86 21 6432 6270
- Website
- http://www.neoventurecorp.com/