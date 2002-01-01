Company Profile

neoventurecorp

neoventurecorp logo
Neoventure Corporation is an independent investment advisory agency based in China assisting international investors identify investment opportunities in emerging market. The footprints of Neoventure's business spread across the region inclusive of some of the hottest investment destinations as China, India, Vietnam, Myanmar, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Laos PDR, Indonesia, Nepal and elsewhere.

The main focus of Neoventure's business is in the power infrastruct

Contact Information

Address
Suite 2206, Block C, SECEC, 70 Caobao Road, Shanghai, 200235 PR China, Shanghai, Shanghai 200235 45
Phone
+86 21 6432 6270

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