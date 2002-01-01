Company Profile
Nessa Illumination Technologies
Nessa Illumination Technologies provides solar LED street lights that offer eco-friendly and cost-effective solutions for outdoor lighting. With advanced technology and high-quality materials, their street lights are designed to provide bright and durable illumination while minimizing energy consumption and reducing carbon emissions.
Contact Information
- Address
- 36-A Devraj Industrial Park, Pipalaj-Pirana Road,, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 382405 101
- Phone
- 91792970779
- Website
- https://www.nessa.in/