Company Profile
Netscribes Pvt Ltd
Netscribes is a pioneering knowledge consulting and solutions firm with clientele across the globe. The company's expertise spans areas of investment & business research, business & corporate intelligence, publishing services and customized knowledge database creation. At its core lies a true value proposition that draws upon a vast knowledge base.
Contact Information
- Address
- Podar Center, 85 Parel Posr Office Lane, Mumbai, maharashtra 400012 101
- Phone
- 02240987600
- netscribeindia@gmail.com
- Website
- http://www.netscribes.com