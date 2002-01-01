Company Profile
Network Electronics LLC
Network Electronics LLC is a Dubai based wholesale/distributor of solar power solutions by Nippotec Solar.
Products such as Solar PV Panels, Deep-Cycle Batteries, Inverters and UPS systems are primarily developed and marketed for our markets in the Middle-East and Africa. They are served through our offices and showrooms in U.A.E., Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and through our partners across Africa.
Products such as Solar PV Panels, Deep-Cycle Batteries, Inverters and UPS systems are primarily developed and marketed for our markets in the Middle-East and Africa. They are served through our offices and showrooms in U.A.E., Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and through our partners across Africa.
Contact Information
- Address
- 602, Al Zarooni Building, Baniyas Road, Deira, Dubai, Dubai P.O Box 25779 225
- Phone
- +971 4 2395008
- mramani@nippotec.com
- Website
- http://www.nippotec.com