Company Profile

Network Electronics LLC

Network Electronics LLC logo
Network Electronics LLC is a Dubai based wholesale/distributor of solar power solutions by Nippotec Solar.

Products such as Solar PV Panels, Deep-Cycle Batteries, Inverters and UPS systems are primarily developed and marketed for our markets in the Middle-East and Africa. They are served through our offices and showrooms in U.A.E., Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and through our partners across Africa.

Contact Information

Address
602, Al Zarooni Building, Baniyas Road, Deira, Dubai, Dubai P.O Box 25779 225
Phone
+971 4 2395008

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