Company Profile
New Energy Technologies, Inc
New Energy Technologies, Inc. is focused on the research, development and eventual commercialization of emerging next-generation alternative and renewable energy technologies. We are developing a novel MotionPower™ technology which generates electricity from the motion of vehicles, and the first-of-its-kind SolarWindow™ technology capable of generating electricity on see-through glass windows.
Contact Information
- Address
- One University Plaza, Suite 507, Hackensack, NJ 07601 227
- Phone
- 201.465.8020