Company Profile

New Media Communications Pvt. Ltd.

New Media Communications Pvt. Ltd. logo
The New Media Communications Pvt. Ltd. is publishing a quarterly various bilateral trade incorporating Indian business with other countries. The New Media serves to more than 125 countries and it is the India's largest bilateral trade magazine publishing house for over a decade.

Contact Information

Address
New Media House, 1 Akbar Villa, Marol Maroshi Road, Andheri East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400059 101
Phone
91 22 2925 0690

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