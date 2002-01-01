Company Profile
New Media Communications Pvt. Ltd.
The New Media Communications Pvt. Ltd. is publishing a quarterly various bilateral trade incorporating Indian business with other countries. The New Media serves to more than 125 countries and it is the India's largest bilateral trade magazine publishing house for over a decade.
Contact Information
- Address
- New Media House, 1 Akbar Villa, Marol Maroshi Road, Andheri East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400059 101
- Phone
- 91 22 2925 0690
- ssranjan@rediffmail.com
- Website
- http://wwwnewmediacomm.com