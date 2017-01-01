Company Profile
New Roots Energy
New Roots Energy is an independent wind energy consultant, specializing in small wind financical modeling software, education and consulting. With over 25 years of experience in the renewable energy sector, New Roots Energy provides manufacturers, distributors and consumers of small wind and solar energy with the information they need to install cost effective renewable energy systems.
Contact Information
- Address
- PMB 634, 11124 NE Halsey St., Portland, OR 97220 227
- Phone
- 503-522-1685
- inf@newrootsenergy.com
- Website
- http://www.newrootsenergy.com