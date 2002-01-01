Company Profile

New Sky Energy

New Sky Energy logo
New Sky Energy is the world's first
carbon negative energy and
manufacturing company. Our proprietary
capture process scrubs CO2 from the air
or flue gas and converts it into safe,
stable solids. These solids can in turn be
incorporated into building materials,
durable goods, fertilizers and other
manufactured products. By converting
CO2 into useful products we give
consumers and manufacturers the
opportunity to fight global warming.

Contact Information

Address
4511 47th Street, Boulder, Colorado 80301 227
Phone
720-239-1174

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