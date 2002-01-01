Company Profile
New Solar Today
New Solar Today delivers highly successful conferences and business intelligence reports focussed on promoting the hottest solar technologies and addressing the most pressing concerns of the industry. In 2009 more than 4,000 industry executives attended our events on Concentrated Solar Thermal, Concentrated Photovoltaics and Thin Film events in Europe, the USA, Middle East and Japan. We aim to be integral to the Solar Energy industry moving forwards and delivering the growth predicted.
Contact Information
- Address
- 7-9 Fashion Street, London, London E1 6PX 226
- Phone
- 0207 375 7206
- heidi@newsolartoday.com
- Website
- http://www.newsolartoday.com/