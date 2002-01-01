Company Profile
New Stirling Engine
The Advantages of Our Invention:
- Sealing problem is completely removed.
- Energy loss caused by the friction of the cylinder and the piston is removed.
- There is no need for oiling.
- Costs are minimized.
- It creates a point that, alternative energy is being reached by the individual user.
- Sealing problem is completely removed.
- Energy loss caused by the friction of the cylinder and the piston is removed.
- There is no need for oiling.
- Costs are minimized.
- It creates a point that, alternative energy is being reached by the individual user.
Contact Information
- akuaproje@gmail.com