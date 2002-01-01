NewPower USA

The NewPower™ EmergencyPower System is "triple-redundant", generating 4500 watts per hour (28.6 kWh per day) from 18 high efficiency American-made solar panels with a 25 linear year warranty. During the day it powers your home, storing the sun's un-used power in its Line-Interactive 8000 watt UPS battery back-up connected to your home's essential circuits, standing by to take over whenever the grid power is interrupted, for a moment or a week. A stand-by generator keeps the UPS battery supply at full charge as needed. Excess power is sold back to the power company, lowering your monthly power bill up to 70% or more.