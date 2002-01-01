Company Profile

NEWPRO SOLAR

NEWPRO SOLAR logo
Newpro solar is a company specializing in the development and production of uninterruptible power supply producer, voltage stabilizer supplier, solar / wind control inverter system. Solar products provider company main products are include solar / wind control inverter, home solar power supply system, home solar grid-connected power generation system, UPS, AVR .... The company has built different solar power supply projects in Foshan for more than 15 years.

Contact Information

Address
21, FOSHAN, GUANGDONG 528211 45
Phone
1447328318

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