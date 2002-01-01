Company Profile
NEWPRO SOLAR
Newpro solar is a company specializing in the development and production of uninterruptible power supply producer, voltage stabilizer supplier, solar / wind control inverter system. Solar products provider company main products are include solar / wind control inverter, home solar power supply system, home solar grid-connected power generation system, UPS, AVR .... The company has built different solar power supply projects in Foshan for more than 15 years.
Contact Information
- Address
- 21, FOSHAN, GUANGDONG 528211 45
- Phone
- 1447328318
- Website
- https://new-propower.com/