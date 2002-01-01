Company Profile
Nexamp
Nexamp is leading the transformation to the new energy economy with proven solar and storage solutions that make clean energy more accessible. Our capabilities include project development and acquisition, design, construction, operations and subscriber management. Nexamp's industry-leading community solar platform makes solar an option for anyone. With more than 300 MW of renewable energy generating assets currently in operation, we are building a decarbonized energy future.
Contact Information
- Address
- 101 Summer Street, 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02110 227
- Phone
- 617-431-1440
- info@nexamp.com
- Website
- http://www.nexamp.com