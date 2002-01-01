Company Profile

Nexpower

Nexpower logo
Established in 2005, NexPower Technology is a subsidiary of a world-class leading semiconductor foundry, United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC). Since its inception, NexPower has committed itself to advancing the development and applications of solar photovoltaic technologies. Currently our major products are µc-Si tandem solar PV modules in BIPV & off-grid applications

Contact Information

Address
No.2, Houke S. Rd. Houli Dist., Taichung, Taiwan 42152 210
Phone
+886-4-2580-8888 ext:1501

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