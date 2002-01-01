Company Profile
Nexpower
Established in 2005, NexPower Technology is a subsidiary of a world-class leading semiconductor foundry, United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC). Since its inception, NexPower has committed itself to advancing the development and applications of solar photovoltaic technologies. Currently our major products are µc-Si tandem solar PV modules in BIPV & off-grid applications
Contact Information
- Address
- No.2, Houke S. Rd. Houli Dist., Taichung, Taiwan 42152 210
- Phone
- +886-4-2580-8888 ext:1501
- Jimmy_chen@nexpw.com
- Website
- http://www.nexpw.com