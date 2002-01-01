Nexteer Automotive's SunSteer™ brings unprecedented levels of reliability and efficiency to the alternative energy market.

The company utilized its industry leading automotive innovations and knowledge to design, engineer, test and manufacture SunSteer.

SunSteer is built in the U.S., at Nexteer's headquarters and contains more than 90 percent U.S. content. SunSteer uses a precision built, high-efficiency ball screw/ball nut combination that provides operating efficiencies of 95 percent.