Nextronex, Inc. manufacturers large scale inverter systems for solar power plants above 100 kW in size. As Balance of systems experts in energy optimization Nextronex has created an entirely new architecture for inverter system design. We are UL approved for 600 and 1000 V DC systems and provide load centers up to 15,000 V AC grid connect.

Nextronex systems are demonstrating energy output advantages up to 14%. The Nextronex solar harvesting model on our website can be used to plan your output