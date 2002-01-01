NH Research, Inc. (NHR) designs and manufactures test equipment used by producers of electronic power supplies, USPs, DC/DC converters, telecom rectifiers, battery chargers, adapters & other power conversion devices. NHR's test systems are typically used at customers final test stations to insure their products meet performance and quality specifications. Located in Irvine, CA, NH Research, Inc. has been in the business for over 50 years.