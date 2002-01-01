Company Profile
Nicelightbox,co,ltd
High quality material using,Advance-tech machine application,New Cutting technique application,adding the strict quality control team,making our LED Light box are in quite good quality in the led light box field.And getting very good reputation from other light box companies and the customers
We can offer you the following LED light box and customized led light box
Aluminum LED light box
Crystal LED light box
We can offer you the following LED light box and customized led light box
Aluminum LED light box
Crystal LED light box
Contact Information
- Address
- qianpu industry, xiamen, fujian 361000 45
- Phone
- 86-592-5868566
- drlightbox@hotmail.com
- Website
- http://www.nicelightbox.com