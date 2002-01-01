Company Profile
Nimbus Solar
We at Nimbus Solar are focused on accelerating the process of driving India towards becoming a global leader in solar energy. Equipped with the latest components in the industry and backed by modern technology, we house a wide range of solar products in an original and novel way to deliver autonomous electrical charging systems solutions.
Contact Information
- Address
- 32, Lake Temple Road,, Kolkata, West bengal 700029 101
- Phone
- 9073380930
- Website
- http://nimbussolar.in