Company Profile

Nimbus Solar

Nimbus Solar logo
We at Nimbus Solar are focused on accelerating the process of driving India towards becoming a global leader in solar energy. Equipped with the latest components in the industry and backed by modern technology, we house a wide range of solar products in an original and novel way to deliver autonomous electrical charging systems solutions.

Contact Information

Address
32, Lake Temple Road,, Kolkata, West bengal 700029 101
Phone
9073380930

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