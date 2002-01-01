Nines Photovoltaics

Nines Photovoltacis (Nines) have developed novel technology and equipment to be used in the manufacture of crystalline silicon solar cells. This new technology enables the dry etching of Crystalline silicon wafers at atmospheric pressure without the use of GWP gases. Nines are based in Dublin, Ireland and have developed this technology in conjunction with The Fraunhofer Institute, Germany. The first Nines tool, 9s DE 100, was launched in June 2013.