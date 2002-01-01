Ningbo Baodi Plastic Valve Co., Ltd., Sino-foreign joint ventures, locates at economic & technological

development zone in Beilun, Ningbo, a beautiful coastal city, with elegant surroundings and convenient

transportation. There is a modern and standard plant occupying an area of about 20 thousand sq.m., and a construction floor of about 25 thousand sq.m. It's a professional manufacturer specialized in research, design, manufacture and sales.



Ningbo Baodi Plastic Valve Co., Ltd.,