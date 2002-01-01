Company Profile
Ningbo Baodi Plastic Valve Co., Ltd.,
Ningbo Baodi Plastic Valve Co., Ltd., Sino-foreign joint ventures, locates at economic & technological
development zone in Beilun, Ningbo, a beautiful coastal city, with elegant surroundings and convenient
transportation. There is a modern and standard plant occupying an area of about 20 thousand sq.m., and a construction floor of about 25 thousand sq.m. It's a professional manufacturer specialized in research, design, manufacture and sales.
Ningbo Baodi Plastic Valve Co., Ltd.,
development zone in Beilun, Ningbo, a beautiful coastal city, with elegant surroundings and convenient
transportation. There is a modern and standard plant occupying an area of about 20 thousand sq.m., and a construction floor of about 25 thousand sq.m. It's a professional manufacturer specialized in research, design, manufacture and sales.
Ningbo Baodi Plastic Valve Co., Ltd.,
Contact Information
- Address
- NO.42 Yongjiang Road,Beilun, Ningbo city, Zhejiang province,P.R.China, zhejiang, china 312000 45
- Phone
- 86-574-86817753
- sale@bdsjfm.com
- Website
- http://www.bdsjfm.com