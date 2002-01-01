Company Profile

Ningbo Baodi Plastic Valve Co., Ltd.,

Ningbo Baodi Plastic Valve Co., Ltd., logo
Ningbo Baodi Plastic Valve Co., Ltd., Sino-foreign joint ventures, locates at economic & technological
development zone in Beilun, Ningbo, a beautiful coastal city, with elegant surroundings and convenient
transportation. There is a modern and standard plant occupying an area of about 20 thousand sq.m., and a construction floor of about 25 thousand sq.m. It's a professional manufacturer specialized in research, design, manufacture and sales.

Ningbo Baodi Plastic Valve Co., Ltd.,

Contact Information

Address
NO.42 Yongjiang Road,Beilun, Ningbo city, Zhejiang province,P.R.China, zhejiang, china 312000 45
Phone
86-574-86817753

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