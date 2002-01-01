Company Profile

NINGBO HAQ SOLAR CO.,LTD.

NINGBO HAQ SOLAR CO.,LTD. logo
HAQ Solar is a leading design and manufacturing company , a subsidiary supported by a listed company , with world-class solar products for commercial and residential use, including 1W to 310 W solar panels and solar-powered security with lighting products.

Our main products:Solar panels,Solar Photovoltaics Module,Solar System,Solar lightings.

Since our founding in 2002, we have invested heavily in solar panel research and development and in our manufacturing technology. We have demonst

Contact Information

Address
No.888 BaiZhang Eastern Road Ningbo,China., Ningbo, China., ZHEJIANG 315040 45
Phone
+86 (574)27665661

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