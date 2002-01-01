NINGBO HAQ SOLAR CO.,LTD.

HAQ Solar is a leading design and manufacturing company , a subsidiary supported by a listed company , with world-class solar products for commercial and residential use, including 1W to 310 W solar panels and solar-powered security with lighting products.



Our main products:Solar panels,Solar Photovoltaics Module,Solar System,Solar lightings.



Since our founding in 2002, we have invested heavily in solar panel research and development and in our manufacturing technology. We have demonst