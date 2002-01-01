Company Profile
Ningbo HAQ solar technology Co.,Ltd.
Our products are mainly for export, including SOLAR MICRO INVERTERs. We have gained a good reputation by offering innovative designs, quality products and excellent customer services.
HAQ USA focuses on product research and design.HAQ BEILUN is responsible for product development,engineering,and production.HAQ NINGBO is for the sales & marketing,technical support and after-sale service.
HAQ USA focuses on product research and design.HAQ BEILUN is responsible for product development,engineering,and production.HAQ NINGBO is for the sales & marketing,technical support and after-sale service.
Contact Information
- Address
- No.886-892 BaiZhang Eastern Road,Ningbo,China., Ningbo, Zhejiang 315040 45
- Phone
- 0574-27665661