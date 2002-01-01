Ningbo Pisces Food Machinery Co.,Ltd

Company Profile. Ningbo Shuangyu Food Machinery Co., Ltd. specializes in the production of complete sets of equipment for canning equipment. The products are: canned yellow peach automatic production line, tuna, mackerel, sardine canning production line, canned orange production line, tomato sauce processing line, vegetable processing production line, orange capsule canned production line. The company has many years of technology research and development of food machinery experience and core str