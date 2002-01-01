Company Profile
Ningbo Powernice Intelligent Technology Co, Ltd.
Powernice, founded by a group of linear actuator industry veterans, pushed the boundaries of previous product applications. Powernice's revolutionary patented designs and inventions, reliable quality, have been confirmed by operational data collected from more than 10 GW of installed capacity. Powered by these verifiable, field-proven results and the industry-leading compelling installation speed advantage, Powernice has been favored by numerous asset owners and developers.
Contact Information
- Address
- Building 1, No. 398, Binhai Avenue,, Binhai New Area, Chunhu street, Fenghua, Ningbo, Zhejiang 315000 45
- Phone
- 18033330550
- Website
- http://www.powernicesolar.com/