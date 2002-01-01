Ningbo Vormag Electronics Co.,Ltd

Who we are?

VORMAG develop and produce powerful permanent magnets including NdFeB magnets, SmCo magnets, Ferrite magnets and magnetic assemblies.

Our manufacturing plants are certificated by ISO9001, ISO14001 and TS16949.



What we can do for you?

High performance rare earth magnets (unique quality, high performance parameters and economic efficiency)

Ferrite segments (strong resistance to demagnetization, exceptional corrosion resistance)

Capable of very particular technical challenges