Ningbo Yinzhou Damei Machinery Co.,Ltd

Damei Machinery Co.,ltd Established in 2006, Located in Ningbo City, the famous harbour city in china . Spcializes in plastic injection molding machine manufacture ,Research & Development . After above 10 years develop ,Damei Machinery Co.,ltd has professional employees ,such as trained labours in manufacture line , experienced Engineer team & high educated sales and service team . mainly produce High precision injection molding machines with the clamping force from 80 T to 1100 T .