Company Profile
Ningguo Longguan Photoelectric Co., Ltd.
Our Ningguo Longguan Photoelectric Co., Ltd., set up in 1995, specializes in scientific research & development, manufacture, and sales management. Our advanced technology can be applied to the fields of solar panel, solar grid-connected system ,solar off- grid power system , solar street light and other solar products.They feature high efficiency and long-life.
Contact Information
- Address
- Anhui Province Ningguo Economic and Technological Development Zone, Heli industrial Zone Number 1, NingGuo, AnHui 242300 45
- Phone
- 86-563-4301521
- sales@longguan-solar.com
- Website
- http://www.longguan-solar.com