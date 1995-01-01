Company Profile

Ningguo Longguan Photoelectric Co., Ltd.

Ningguo Longguan Photoelectric Co., Ltd. logo
Our Ningguo Longguan Photoelectric Co., Ltd., set up in 1995, specializes in scientific research & development, manufacture, and sales management. Our advanced technology can be applied to the fields of solar panel, solar grid-connected system ,solar off- grid power system , solar street light and other solar products.They feature high efficiency and long-life.

Contact Information

Address
Anhui Province Ningguo Economic and Technological Development Zone, Heli industrial Zone Number 1, NingGuo, AnHui 242300 45
Phone
86-563-4301521

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