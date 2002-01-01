Company Profile
Nippon Renewable Energy
About Nippon Renewable Energy K.K.
Nippon Renewable Energy K.K. is an independent Japanese renewable energy utility business with its head office in Tokyo, Japan and local offices in Aomori, Ibaraki and Fukushima prefectures. NRE employs a strong local team of experienced development, design, project management engineers and investment professionals who are designing, financing, constructing and operating over 650MW in Japan.
Nippon Renewable Energy K.K. is an independent Japanese renewable energy utility business with its head office in Tokyo, Japan and local offices in Aomori, Ibaraki and Fukushima prefectures. NRE employs a strong local team of experienced development, design, project management engineers and investment professionals who are designing, financing, constructing and operating over 650MW in Japan.
Contact Information
- Address
- Toranomon Towers Office 14F, 4-1-28 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo 105-0001 Japan, Minato-ku, Tokyo 1050001 109
- Phone
- +813-6452-9777
- Website
- http://nipponenergy.co.jp/en/