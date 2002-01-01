Company Profile
niSpana Innovative platforms
With a vision to make India the world's leading destination for all major congresses, forums and events, niSpana has evolved from being the forerunner of the fast growing business intelligence industry, into a multi-dimensional business catalyst, focusing on re-education, networking, and most importantly deal making opportunities for all attendees. Complimentary to the product offerings we also are your compliance and accreditation specialists.
Contact Information
- Address
- # 262 / 263, Cliff Rock, 18th E Main, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bangalore, Karnataka 560008 101
- Phone
- +91-80-42131661
- info@nispana.com
- Website
- http://www.nispana.com