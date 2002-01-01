Company Profile
Nizam Energy Pvt. Ltd - Nizam Solar
Wholesalers, Distributors and EPC Contractors of Solar Systems for Irrigation, Commercial and Residential Solutions.
We have a nationwide network of offices in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad to meet you requirements.
We have a nationwide network of offices in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad to meet you requirements.
Contact Information
- Address
- G-30/4 Clifton, Scheme No. 5, Karachi, Sindh 75700 164
- Phone
- +922135360583
- sales@nizamenergy.com
- Website
- http://www.nizamsolar.com