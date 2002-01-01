Company Profile

Nizam Energy Pvt. Ltd - Nizam Solar

Nizam Energy Pvt. Ltd - Nizam Solar logo
Wholesalers, Distributors and EPC Contractors of Solar Systems for Irrigation, Commercial and Residential Solutions.

We have a nationwide network of offices in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad to meet you requirements.

Contact Information

Address
G-30/4 Clifton, Scheme No. 5, Karachi, Sindh 75700 164
Phone
+922135360583

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