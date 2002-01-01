Nizam Powerway Pvt. Ltd

Nizam-Powerway, a joint venture between Nizam Energy and Powerway, has a long-term perspective of developing photovoltaic farms of over 1GW in Pakistan and The Middle East as an EPC.

Nizam Energy is a leading Wholesaler, Distributor and Integrator of Solar Systems and Components in Pakistan.

Powerway is a professional solar farm builder committed to providing reliable and cost effective solutions and a full range of construction services to the global PV power plant market.