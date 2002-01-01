Company Profile
Nizam Powerway Pvt. Ltd
Nizam-Powerway, a joint venture between Nizam Energy and Powerway, has a long-term perspective of developing photovoltaic farms of over 1GW in Pakistan and The Middle East as an EPC.
Nizam Energy is a leading Wholesaler, Distributor and Integrator of Solar Systems and Components in Pakistan.
Powerway is a professional solar farm builder committed to providing reliable and cost effective solutions and a full range of construction services to the global PV power plant market.
Nizam Energy is a leading Wholesaler, Distributor and Integrator of Solar Systems and Components in Pakistan.
Powerway is a professional solar farm builder committed to providing reliable and cost effective solutions and a full range of construction services to the global PV power plant market.
Contact Information
- Address
- 85 J, Commercial Area, DHA Phase V, Lahore, Lahore, Punjab 54000 164
- Phone
- 04237182205
- info@nizam-powerway.com
- Website
- http://www.nizam-powerway.com