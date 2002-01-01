Company Profile
No Grid Solar
NO GRID SOLAR is a highly specialised, sophisticated solar designer, supplier and installer providing the following services: Off Grid solar system packages for Residential, Rural, lifestyle as well as Light Commercial Use. Hybrid solar systems (grid connected) that can readily convert to a full off grid solar system.
Contact Information
- Address
- 46 Roe St Upper Coomera, Gold Coast, Queensland 4209 14
- Phone
- (07) 31852351
- info@nogridsolar.com.au
- Website
- http://www.nogridsolar.com.au/