Company Profile

No Grid Solar

No Grid Solar logo
NO GRID SOLAR is a highly specialised, sophisticated solar designer, supplier and installer providing the following services: Off Grid solar system packages for Residential, Rural, lifestyle as well as Light Commercial Use. Hybrid solar systems (grid connected) that can readily convert to a full off grid solar system.

Contact Information

Address
46 Roe St Upper Coomera, Gold Coast, Queensland 4209 14
Phone
(07) 31852351

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