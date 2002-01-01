Company Profile
Norco Group Ltd
Norco Group are independent specialists in stored electrical energy and battery-backed systems.
We specialise in the manufacture, installation and maintenance of industrial stand-by batteries, UPS systems and battery chargers supporting critical power systems, onshore, offshore and overseas. We also provide technical support for hydrogen vehicle refuelling station operators.
We are an independently owned group of companies operating internationally and have offices in the UK and Abu Dhabi.
We specialise in the manufacture, installation and maintenance of industrial stand-by batteries, UPS systems and battery chargers supporting critical power systems, onshore, offshore and overseas. We also provide technical support for hydrogen vehicle refuelling station operators.
We are an independently owned group of companies operating internationally and have offices in the UK and Abu Dhabi.
Contact Information
- Address
- Norco Group Ltd, Unit 5-6, Airways Industrial Estate, Pitmedden Road, Dyce, Aberdeen AB21 0DT 226
- Phone
- 01224 729221
- sales@norcoenergy.com
- Website
- https://www.norcoenergy.com/