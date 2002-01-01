Company Profile
North American Development Bank
NADB and its sister institution, the Border Environment Cooperation Commission (BECC), were created by the governments of the United States and Mexico in a joint effort to preserve and enhance environmental conditions and the quality of life of people living along the U.S.-Mexico border. NADB offers direct financing in the form of loans to public and private entities for the implementation of their projects, including renewable energy.
Contact Information
- Address
- 203 South St. Marys, Suite 300, San Antonio, TX 78205 227
- Phone
- 2102318000
- iantonares@nadb.org
- Website
- http://www.nadb.org