Company Profile
North American Solar Power
North American Solar Power is a licensed contractor solar power company in the state of Idaho. We offer affordable solar systems along with the highest quality solar products in the industry. There are great state and federal tax incentives for going solar including the 30% Federal Tax Credit, Idaho State Income Tax Deduction, and the 25% Federal Solar Grant. Call us today to get your free solar quote!
Contact Information
- Address
- 7239 Potomac Dr, Ste. 210, Boise, ID 83704 227
- Phone
- 208-994-4447