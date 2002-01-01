Company Profile
North American Solar Solutions
North American Solar Solutions is an alternative energy company that manufactures, designs and engineers alternative energy products for Canada, United States, Caribbean and Spain. In North America N.A.S.S specializes in solar thermal using evacuated tube technology to produce heat of offset heating costs, in other countries such as in the Caribbean NASS specializes in off grid solar photovoltaic systems to provide electricity for personal houses and resorts.
Contact Information
- Address
- Grey Rd 2 #496773, Clarksburg, Ontario N0H1J0 39
- Phone
- 7059992105
- Website
- http://www.nasolarsolutions.com