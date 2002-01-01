Company Profile

North American Solar Solutions

North American Solar Solutions logo
North American Solar Solutions is an alternative energy company that manufactures, designs and engineers alternative energy products for Canada, United States, Caribbean and Spain. In North America N.A.S.S specializes in solar thermal using evacuated tube technology to produce heat of offset heating costs, in other countries such as in the Caribbean NASS specializes in off grid solar photovoltaic systems to provide electricity for personal houses and resorts.

Contact Information

Address
Grey Rd 2 #496773, Clarksburg, Ontario N0H1J0 39
Phone
7059992105

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