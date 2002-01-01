Company Profile
Northern Solar Ltd
Northern Solar Ltd is a Solar PV design, installation, testing & commissioning company based in the northwest of England , We were one of the first PV companies to start up in England and have been trading for around 7 Years . We pride ourselves on customer satisfaction and have a very large database of domestic and commercial installations we have completed across the UK. We are MCS accredited , Green Deal approved and NIC/EIC Registered
Contact Information
- Address
- Unit 11 Brookfield Business park , Muir Road, Liverpool, Merseyside L9 7AR 226
- Phone
- 0151 523 1133
- Website
- http://www.northernsolar.co.uk