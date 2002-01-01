Company Profile
Northwire, Inc.
Northwire, Inc. is a highly accredited cable manufacturer offering custom cable and wire components. Supplying parts for wind power cable, solar panel wiring, electric vehicle charging cable, and more, Northwire is dedicated to excellent alternative energy solutions. The cable engineering company has earned numerous certifications to ensure safety and quality. A woman-owned small business (WOSB), Northwire provides fast delivery on both standard products and custom cable creation.
Contact Information
- Address
- 110 Prospect Way, Osceola, WI 54020 227
- Phone
- 18004681516
- cableinfo@northwire.com
- Website
- http://www.northwire.com