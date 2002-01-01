Company Profile

Novo Energies

Novo Energies logo
Novo Energies Corporation ("Novo") is an alternative energy company trading on the OTC Bulletin Board market (OTC BB: NVNC). Based upon internal research and development, Novo has created an environmentally friendly and commercially viable technology to recycle tires and plastics destined for disposal into energy and other valuable commodities.

A pilot plant demonstrating this technology is currently in operation in Denver, Colorado.

Contact Information

Address
750 Côte de Place d'Armes, Suite 64, Montreal, Quebec H2I 2X8 39
Phone
514-840-3712

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